River City: Will Caitlin get away with Joe’s murder?

We take a look ahead to Monday’s episode.

Caitlin remains in police custody after becoming the number one suspect in the murder of Joe. Legal support comes in the form of Poppy but Caitlin’s mind is on her daughter, Ruby, who has just given birth to a baby boy.

Leading the investigation, DCI Grant begins to interrogate Caitlin but how will Grant react when Caitlin lays the blame at her door for not stopping one of her own officers from grooming Ruby?

Bob returns from Australia but isn’t happy that best friend Angus has been growing closer to Kim. Angus faces up to his feelings for Kim but is shocked to discover that she’s left Shieldinch.

River City airs Monday on BBC Scotland at 10.00pm.