The Wizard of Oz for Curve at Christmas

Curve Leicester will bring the world of Dorothy to the stage for their Christmas 2020 Musical.

It may be a tad early to think of Christmas, but plans in the world of theatre are always well ahead with Curve preparing for a trip along the yellow brick road.

Made at Curve 2020 Christmas musical, the regional premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Wizard of Oz. Based on the classic 1939 MGM film, The Wizard of Oz includes the iconic songs Somewhere Over The Rainbow, If I Only Had A Brain and Follow The Yellow Brick Road, as well as new music and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Join the Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion, Dorothy and her little dog Toto as they follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City in search of a way back home – but in the technicolour wonderland of Oz, nothing is quite as it seems!

The Wizard of Oz is directed by Nikolai Foster and features a live orchestra playing music and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, as well as the classics you know and love from the iconic MGM film.

It will run from November 28th 2020 to the 16th of January 2021.

www.curveonline.co.uk

Curve’s Chief Executive CHRIS STAFFORD and Artistic Director NIKOLAI FOSTER.