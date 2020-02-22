Vicky Pattison becomes celebrity brand ambassador for Perky Pear Lift & Shape Tape

The former Geordie Shore star will showcase the one-of-a-kind product, dubbed the ultimate non-surgical solution for Britain’s boobs, via Instagram, red carpet appearances and events.

“I have never previously been able to go braless which has meant many dresses – be they backless or sexy and plunging – have been a no-go. That was until I started using Perky Pear. These products gave me a wicked cleavage at events including the TV Choice Awards and National Television Awards and I’m thrilled that my genuine love for the product has developed into a true collaboration. – Vicky Pattison, brand ambassador for Perky Pear

Perky Pear selected Vicky for the job as she’s a genuine fan of the brand and an advocate for body positivity, mirroring the company’s belief that no style should be off-limits to any woman.

Vicky kicked off her ambassadorship with a glamorous photoshoot and will hold a launch party at glamorous celebrity hotspot Menagerie, in Perky Pear’s home town of Manchester.

Perky Pear is an all-in-one tape that caters for busts of all sizes, not only lifting but shaping, creating a firmer, rounded effect and ensuring that cleavage of all shapes and sizes is red-carpet ready, every time.

“I can’t wait to perk up the nation’s wardrobes by showing women they can wear whatever they want, whenever they want and am excited to be the first ambassador for one of my all-time styling hacks.” – Vicky Pattison, brand ambassador for Perky Pear

“We are passionate about finally providing an affordable non-surgical breast lift solution that delivers real results. We have helped women across the world feel confident about wearing the styles they were once unable to wear. One such woman was Vicky Pattison and we’re delighted to have her aboard as our first ambassador who will help show other women how Perky Pear has given her the confidence to wear anything and everything she likes, showing that no style is off limits whatever your shape or size.” -Samantha Ryder, Perky Pear’s founder

Breathable, elasticated and lightweight, the tape offers a comfortable and discreet lasting hold for any occasion – guaranteed to keep things perky exactly when needed. The heat-activated adhesive works with body heat, so the hotter you get, the stickier the breast tape becomes. Perky Pear has an ever-expanding celebrity fanbase including, of course, Vicky, as well as Gemma Collins, Marnie Simpson and Malin Anderrson.

Vicky’s ambassadorship for the brand comes ahead of its first TV advertising campaign, #nostyleofflimits, which premieres on ITVBe in April 2020.

“Innovation, women, design and technology are at the heart of our products which is why they work so well and why we’ve won legions of fans including Vicky. We are proud that our tape is designed and created in the UK and is now leading in the industry with headquarters located in the UK and USA as we expand worldwide.” – Samantha Ryder, Perky Pear’s founder

Samantha Ryder, Perky Pear’s founder with Vicky Pattison.