Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 26th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Ray reiterates his offer of £90k for the garage and tells Kevin he needs a decision by the end of the day. Abi tries to get Ray to reconsider while Kevin admits what’s going on to a furious Tyrone. Later, Abi confides in Eileen about her indecent proposal, Eileen urges her to tell Kevin the truth.

Meanwhile, Bethany reveals to Sarah that she’s been offered an internship at a magazine but it’s in London. Sarah implores Bethany not to let her feelings for Daniel stand in the way of her career. Later, Bethany breaks the news to Daniel that she failed to get a place at college but when he admits that he’s pleased she’ll still be around, will she come clean?

Elsewhere, Geoff paints on a smile a Alya returns to work at Speed Daal. When Yasmeen reveals how she put her back out moving the sofa at home because Geoff insists she must hoover underneath it, Alya’s deeply concerned.

Also, Peter is set to concede number 1 to Tracy until she winds him up; Gemma attends a baby senses class with the quads.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Laurel and Jai reunite, but how will Arthur react?

Meanwhile, Marlon continues to struggle in prison, desperate to be anywhere but there.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Marnie appeals to Edward’s yearning for sophistication by arranging a string quartet to play at Salon De Thé next week. She asks him to give them a blast of his cello playing skills too. However, he’s distracted by how optimistic Tony is after his therapy sessions.

Meanwhile, James studies the letter he received. Grace has received one too and they panic that someone else knows that they shot Mercedes. Liam thinks that Sylver or John Paul might be responsible having picked something up in ‘pillow talk’. He tells James and Grace to find out.

Elsewhere, Sid heads off to school with Jordan’s drugs, while PC Kiss arrives for a locker search. Romeo and Celeste continue sleeping together, but Romeo has to hide again when Toby arrives home.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Emma and Jasmine get a couple of odd looks while on a breakfast date, which Emma admits made her self-conscious for the first time. As they talk, Emma admits to really liking Jasmine and it would seem the feeling is mutual, but Emma is hesitant about going back to Jasmine’s.

Later, having mulled it over, Emma arrives at Jasmine’s with flowers. Jasmine gives her the tour and they reach the bedroom; however, we later see Emma having a hot flush.

Meanwhile, Sid tries to help Al say goodbye to the Icon.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.