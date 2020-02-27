Pick of the Plots: Thursday 27th February

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Lola and Lexi pay Sharon a visit and Lola is surprised to learn Peter is back. As he returns No.45, it’s clear it’s going to take some time for Peter to adjust to being back at his childhood home.

Meanwhile, Ben lashes out at the police after learning there is no update on Callum’s whereabouts. Stuart berates Karen for carrying on as normal and blames Keanu for Callum’s disappearance.

Elsewhere, Jean is overwhelmed when her MRI scan comes back clear and is reluctant to tell Daniel. However, Mo blabs the outcome of Jean’s appointment.

Later, Jean gets a shock when she returns from getting Daniel a drink.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Charity receives some life-changing news.

Meanwhile, Marlon has hope at last.

Elsewhere, Laurel comforts Arthur.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mercedes and Tony reunite after what happened at the Pig Farm and she gives him some advice on how to move things on with Diane. Tony asks Diane on a date and hopes that they can take things to the next level.

Meanwhile, Jordan asks Juliet to work for him, and Romeo is unnerved when Toby appears to know about him and Celeste.

Elsewhere, James asks John Paul if they could give their relationship another try. John Paul agrees, and they kiss.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Zara picks up on Emma’s good mood, but doesn’t want to hear the lurid details. When Emma goes to Zara about sweat patches, Zara says she must know what they denote. Zara is practical about Emma going through the menopause, offering little sympathy, however she is later a little nicer about it and tells her to treat it as a springboard. Meanwhile, Karen and Rob prepare a birthday party for Abz with Ayesha and Valerie dropping in. Abz can’t deal with the kindness, and rushes off. Karen coaxes Abz back down as her friend Lex arrives, introducing her boyfriend Mal. Abz would like to go out later, but Mal has to catch up on coursework. Karen receives news that Abz’s accommodation is sorted at last. Karen suggests she give Lex a spare key, or them, worried that what happened to James will happen again. Before they leave, Rob teaches her his recipe for spaghetti carbonara, and they give the place a good clean. However, alone, Abz struggles and curls up under her duvet.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.