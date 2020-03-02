Pick of the Plots: Monday 3rd March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Sarah arrives for her wedding with her bridesmaids, Bethany and Lily and Harry, her page boy. Nick and David walk her down the aisle to Adam who gazes at her adoringly. Adam and Sarah exchange vows and are married.

Meanwhile, Daniel packs up Sinead’s things into bin bags and drops them on Beth and Kirk’s doorstep. At the wedding bitter Beth turns on Bethany and congratulates her on successfully airbrushing Sinead out of their lives. Craig warns Bethany that Daniel is a car crash waiting to happen and she’ll end up getting hurt. Later, Daniel delivers his best man’s speech but as he quotes from a letter written by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the words hit home and he breaks down. Bethany is unnerved.

Elsewhere, Alya confronts Geoff about Yasmeen crying in the garden. Alya later poses the same question to her grandmother but will she get the truth? Later, Yasmeen returns home to find Geoff in a state of agitation; he thought she had left him. Slightly baffled, Yasmeen goes to comfort him.

Also, Gary and Maria set a date for their wedding. Jade begs Tyrone to let her see Hope gain but Tyrone is evasive.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

As Keegan plans a family lunch, Iqra arrives with some exciting news – Masood has given her his old van. Gray is annoyed when, during lunch, Chantelle agrees to help Keegan with a loan application. As Keegan and Tiffany return home, they’re stunned when a man runs from their flat – they’ve been burgled. During a scuffle the man swipes Tiffany’s wedding ring but as the police race over, an injured Keegan ends up getting handcuffed.

Meanwhile, after reassuring Whitney in prison, Gray lies to Tiffany about the state her sister is in. Chantelle tries to support Gray but he explodes, grabbing Chantelle before revealing he’s dropping Whitney’s case.

Elsewhere, Sharon continues to struggle after recent events. A suspicious Peter agrees to hear Ian out. Suki’s lies nearly unravel when Jean talks to her about her doctor. Bex tells Sonia and Martin that she wants to go travelling.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

April receives an unwelcome message from a school bully regarding her dad.

Meanwhile, Chas reluctantly offers Billy a job at the scrapyard to cover for Aaron.

Elsewhere, Tracy is upset when Cara makes a dig at her.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Diane confides in Leela about Edward, and Leela urges her not to tell Tony if she wants to keep him. Later, Diane and Tony decide to spend some quality time with each other, while Edward seethes

Meanwhile, Mercedes is cleaning up The Dog after Liam’s cronies smashed the place up, while Warren is on the war-path despite Mercedes’ warnings that Liam is unpredictable.

Elsewhere, Marnie is planning a sophisticated evening at Salon De Thé. She’s missing a cellist for her string quartet and is left weak at the knees when Edward comes to her rescue.

Also, Darren struggles with his emotions.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

An upbeat Jimmi tells Daniel that his witness is looking dodgy so there’s a good chance the trial will collapse and he’ll soon be out of prison. He gets upset when Daniel tries to remind him that he’s still got a mountain to climb before he can possibly be released. Later, Jimmi gets a surprise when Leon appears back on the wing. Back at home Daniel makes another video diary entry about his feelings for Zara and feeling guilty for letting Jimmi down. He is relieved when he gets a call from Jimmi but is stunned when Jimmi tells him to stay away in future. Meanwhile, Emma hasn’t heard from Jasmine over the weekend – she should have known better given her track record with relationships. However, Jasmine later arrives at The Mill armed with a bouquet of flowers.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.