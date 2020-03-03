Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 3rd March

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

There is no episode of EastEnders this evening.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Marlon feels guilty about the bullying. He tells April that real friends are loyal, trustworthy people.

Meanwhile, Billy is forced to keep the truth from Dawn over Will and Harriet’s arguing.

Elsewhere, Charity struggles to bite her tongue over Vanessa’s illness.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Tony is furious at Diane’s betrayal and doesn’t think he can forget what she’s done. Darren takes Tony to The Loft for a boys’ night out and suggests giving Diane a taste of her own medicine. Later, a drunk Tony is seeing double and accidentally makes a pass at his sister, Verity but is stopped by Edward.

Meanwhile, Marnie and Goldie are impressed with Edward’s performance at Salon De Thé. Edward lets Marnie down gently when she comes on too strong, but she reassures him that she’s not after anything serious…

Diane is upset and while leaving Edward a voicemail, spots him and Marnie looking cosy through the window of Salon De Thé.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Abz calls Karen who rushes to be with her, with Abz claiming that she has been raped. Karen calls Rob who seizes some pills – which Abz denies are hers – from the bathroom. Later, Rob and Karen are present as DS Slater interviews Abz on tape. Abz describes the night out, who with, what happened. She says that a picture was taken, as blackmail to say nothing. All she saw was a shadow. Rob tells Karen that Slater had a sexual allegation against him, but it was proven false. But it means he’s hard on such potential accusations. Karen worries that Abz should be more upset. Later, Slater tells Rob there is no evidence to support the claim but Rob wants him to push it. Meanwhile, Lex visits Abz with news of a campaign to make women safe on campus. Karen’s worries grow and Rob is suspicious when he spots a cut on Mal’s hand. Rob convinces Mal to come down the station with him to eliminate him by DNA. Lex is frustrated when Abz says nothing. Later, Karen discovers that Abz has lied about her mother’s death, and also that she has a history of fabrications. Lex tells Slater about Rob taking the pills.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.