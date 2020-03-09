Toby spills his secret in Hollyoaks

In tonight’s Hollyoaks E4 episode there was an unexpected revelation.

The village was rocked by Toby’s revelation that he is the baby that Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) gave away, leaving Mitchell (Imran Adams) stunned and confused that he isn’t an only child, but actually has a twin brother!

Speaking about the reveal, Bobby Gordon, who plays Toby, said:

“It’s clear, since Toby arrived, that he sees Mitchell as the prize child. At Mitchell’s birthday party, it’s an overwhelming attack of emotions for Toby.

“He sees love, celebration, and family coming together, all on a day which is also Toby’s birthday. All of this love and support is given to this one child, and Toby has never had a day like this. This is the moment that Toby tells everyone that he is the missing child, the forgotten one. He wants answers, and one thing’s for sure, there are still many truths to be revealed…”

In the episode (5382), that will air tomorrow (Tuesday 10th March) on Channel 4 at 6.30pm, it’s Mitchell’s birthday – and Toby’s – but Celeste is worried by Toby’s plan to go to Mitchell’s birthday party and reveal his true identity.

Meanwhile, Mitchell doesn’t want a fuss at his party, but when he turns up at The Dog, the decorations are completely over the top thanks to Scott. Scott promises to tone them down, but all Mitchell really wants for his birthday is his granddad to be there. At Price Slice, Scott does his best to persuade Walter to come to Mitchell’s party.

Celeste is furious when she realises that Toby is missing from the flat. Meanwhile, Toby is becoming increasingly resentful as he watches all of Mitchell’s friends and family celebrate his big day and his anger reaches a boiling point when Walter turns up and reunites with Mitchell. Celeste tries her best to control Toby’s temper, but he steps forward and reveals to everyone that he’s the son that Martine gave away.

In Wednesdays offering on Channel 4 (Tuesday at 7pm on E4 if you’re a ‘first look’ regular), all eyes are on Martine after Toby’s revelation. She rushes into the toilets, leaving a confused Mitchell and angry Toby in her wake, but Toby has no regrets.

Toby and Mitchell are being held back by their loved ones outside The Dog, ready for a fight. Mitchell wants answers from Martine, so they all go home and invite Toby too.

Hollyoaks weekdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, first look episodes air at 7pm weekdays on E4.