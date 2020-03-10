Louise Redknapp talks marriage split and music comeback

Singer Louise Redknapp opened up about her marriage split on Lorraine today.

Louise was married to former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp between 1998-2017. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show, she described their split as the “toughest thing” she had ever experienced.

“Every day is a new challenge with it but, yeah, I have to say, the boys are our priority and moving forward like that is all we can do.”

She continued: “Jamie is a fabulous dad, I’m really lucky. I’m actually able to do the job I do because he’s happy to share everything with me which, I know, I have friends who don’t have that. He’s hands on. He’s great.”

Of her music comeback, Louise revealed: “It’s been lovely to have a passion and actually to be able to do it. For so many years, being a mum and being at home you feel so guilty for actually doing what you want to do. It’s kind of nice that I’m guilt free doing this. I’m enjoying it, the kids are happy. I’ve loved music all my life so to go back into it, it fits like a glove.”

“I don’t think you instantly wake up one morning and go, ‘Oh I’ve lost myself, what’s going on?’ Just over the years you kind of fall into a pattern and it’s a bit daunting to try and get out of it and it was for me. It took for me, everything to really fall apart to actually [change]…”

Louise admitted that she was nervous about her new music but “had no expectations” from her new album.

“The nice thing about doing this album, I had no expectations, first time round, ‘Is the second one going to be as big as the first one? Is it going to be as big as Eternal?’ On this, I thought, ‘I have nothing to lose’. I’m just going to go for it and I think it’s the first time I had lots to write about and things I wanted to say. I thought, ‘You know what, even if I just do this for me, it’s the most important thing I’ve done in a long time because I needed it.”

The former Eternal singer’s first studio album in almost 20 years, Heavy Love, was released in January 2020.

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV, STV and UTV.