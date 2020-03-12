Dance Season details revealed by BBC Arts

The 2020 season of dance will feature pioneering female choreographers Crystal Pite, Sharon Eyal, Kate Prince, María Pagés.

“It’s an honour to be able to showcase such a brilliant range of talent from the world of dance. Whether it be the global superstars of ballet or flamenco, groundbreaking new works from leading choreographers, or beloved traditional dance moves that we all enjoy today, I couldn’t be more excited about curating this year’s line-up for our audiences.” – Emma Cahusac, Commissioner for BBC Arts

BBC Arts today announced its 2020 Dance season, with live performances filmed at Sadler’s Wells and the Royal Opera House, specially commissioned films and in-depth explorations of dance and the country’s leading dance practitioners across BBC TV and online, throughout May and later in the year.

From some of the most exciting female choreographers working today, to full behind-the-scenes access with many of the best male dancers in the world, BBC Arts has curated a season of programmes with something for everyone. Aimed at those who love dance as well as those who don’t yet know they love dance, the season reflects the breadth of dance styles; from contemporary to classical, Latin to Irish.

“We are delighted to partner with the BBC and ClearStory on the second Danceworks series, bringing audiences closer to exceptional choreographers and dancers.” – Alistair Spalding, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler’s Wells

Highlights include

Revisor the critically acclaimed dance theatre hybrid created by one of the most exciting choreographers working today, Crystal Pite, in collaboration with playwright Jonathon Young. There is also Danceworks, a series of films produced in partnership with Sadler’s Wells.

Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story, is the television premiere of the film based on Acosta’s 2007 UK bestseller autobiography, No Way Home while Men In Dance, an exclusive behind-the-scenes film celebrating the talent and artistry of today’s male dancers in The Royal Ballet.

Devil In The Feet, tells the story of how Irish Dance evolved from a traditional folk dance to become a global phenomenon and imagine…Kate Prince: Every Move She Makes follows the ZooNation dance company founder as she embarks on her latest West End production Message In A Bottle, set to the music of Sting.

BBC Introducing Arts: Dance, is a collection of dance films made by first time and emerging film-makers.

“I’m passionate about opening up dance to new audiences. Working with the BBC on the Men In Dance documentary has provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate our extraordinary artists and provide an insight into the unique life of the male dancer, from student in training to star on the stage.” – Kevin O’Hare, Director of the Royal Ballet

Programmes will air across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four.