Pick of the Plots: Friday 13th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Geoff lies to Yasmeen that he has seen a business advisor and suggests they should sell up and move abroad. When Yasmeen voices her reservations, Geoff twists her words and suggests she’s having doubts about their marriage leaving Yasmeen upset. In the Rovers, Alya shares her concerns about Yasmeen with Ryan and when Eileen reveals that Geoff once locked Yasmeen in his magic box and went out, Alya’s horrified. Yasmeen denies it was Geoff’s fault.

Meanwhile, Gary convinces Maria that he did nothing to provoke Ali and that the guy is a maniac. Ali confides in Ryan that he can’t stand by and watch Maria throwing her life away on Gary any longer so he’s leaving today. Later, Ali explains to Maria that he’s leaving as he needs to start afresh. They wish each other well and Ali’s pleased to have cleared the air. Ali also lets Toyah know about his decision. After exchanging an emotional farewell with Ryan, Ali leaves the street.

Elsewhere, an emotional Ken sits with Eccles on his lap and reflects on the happy times they’ve spent together. Picking up Deirdre’s peanut bowls, Ken takes a last wistful look round the living room of no.1 before heading out. Ken and Claudia move into Stillwaters and are immediately made to feel welcome by fellow resident, Charles Lake.

Also, Toyah plans to apply for a job at Heywoods until Nina tells her about their terrible reputation; Gemma realises that she needs her mum.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

There is no episode of EastEnders tonight.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Andrea realises she might have to play dirty to get the truth out of Kim when she gets some advice from Nick.

Meanwhile, Jimmy is surprised by what he learns.

Elsewhere, Samson comes clean to a shocked Vinny.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Juliet prepares to deal drugs at different schools, armed with a selection of ties as her camouflage. She targets another local school, wearing their uniform, but PC George Kiss spots her. Juliet brags to Sid that she’s sold her whole supply, which attracts George’s attention further and he arrests her for intent to supply.

Meanwhile, Mitchell asks Martine and Walter for details about his dad and they reluctantly tell him what they know but warn Mitchell how dangerous he is.

Elsewhere, Brody asks Liberty to teach him how to dance, which makes her fall for him more. Brooke is looking forward to going back to school, leaving Ollie surprised by how easy it is for her to move on. Ollie joins Imran and Brooke for their environmental school project and we hope that this is what he needs to stay away from drugs as he lingers over a message from Jordan.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Emma is back at the SCU, meeting DS Margrave to go over a case. Margrave tells Emma she was seen using her computer and demands an explanation. Margrave tells Emma she’s going to report her to the DI. Emma rings Zara for some advice. Zara admonishes her but then looks for how they can turn the tables on Margrave. Meanwhile, Al pulls up outside SJ’s building and settles in for another stakeout. He waits and waits until his patience is rewarded when SJ exits the building. Al follows her to a dodgy pub where she’s looking for half smoked cigarettes. He offers her a roll up. SJ is reluctant to speak to him but he gets her to open up by asking how she ended up in such a bad way. Al asks her about the money at The Icon and then turns on her, threatening to make her life even more miserable if she doesn’t tell him who was behind it. SJ eventually gives Al a name – Harvey.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.