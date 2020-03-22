Hollyoaks cancels filming due to coronavirus

Hollyoaks has announced a break from filming amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lime Pictures, who produce Hollyoaks for Channel 4 and its sister channel E4, have said that filming on the soap is to be paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With it currently unknown when filming can safely continue, the number of episodes aired each week is being cut from five to three.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to pause filming of Hollyoaks. From Monday 30th March, we will be reducing the number of our weekly new episodes from five down to three, which will air Monday to Wednesday,” – Lime Pictures said.

While fans won’t be getting five new episodes a week, Hollyoaks will still be on every weeknight in some form with classic episodes being revisited under a ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ banner.

“To make sure we stay on air every week night, fans can look forward to extra special episodes every Thursday and Friday on E4, as we begin a brand new series of ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’. Introduced by Kieron Richardson and Jorgie Porter, this series will give viewers a chance to revisit some of our biggest episodes, from weddings, bust-ups, heartbreaks and some of our biggest and best stunts. We will start the series with Mercedes’ fourth wedding, to Dr Browning.”

The BBC and ITV have also temporarily wound down production on their soaps.