Pick of the Plots: Monday 23rd March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Gemma is disturbed by a bad dream in which she hurt Aled. She’s further shaken when her health visitor comments that one of the babies has lost weight. Later, Gemma takes a breather in the yard but she ends up locking herself out of the house. Having forced the door, Bernie assures Gemma that the babies are all fine but Gemma dissolves into floods of tears, branding herself an unfit mum. Later, Chesney returns home and is put out to find Bernie has moved in, unaware of how much Gemma is struggling.

Meanwhile, David visits Clayton in prison and implores him to leave Shona alone but clearly enjoying David’s misery, Clayton assures him that’s not going to happen. Nick attempts to go and talk to Shona but she refuses to see him, her key worker asking him to pass a message to David.

Elsewhere, Alya introduces Yasmeen to a police woman who has information about Geoff but Yasmeen refuses to listen. Tyrone has a go at Arthur for standing Evelyn up, but Evelyn doesn’t appreciate his interference.

Also, Ken is worried about Eccles being home alone so hatches a plan to sneak her into Stillwaters.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Everyone anxiously awaits the outcome of Whitney’s bail hearing.

Ahead of his meeting with Danny, Ben hatches a plan to stay in control. Meanwhile, Callum prepares for his police assessment but grows suspicious when Ruby reveals Ben is at the club. Later, Ben is alarmed when Callum arrives but soon realises he’s there to help.

Things turn sour as Danny learns of Callum’s involvement with the police and threatens him, forcing Ben to tell the truth about his hearing. Livid, Ben lashes out at Callum and storms off. Ben enjoys a drink with Hugo, a punter in the Prince Albert and as the pair grow friendly, Ben steals his car and is later pulled over by police and arrested.

Elsewhere, Ian hatches a plan to help Sharon. Chantelle panics when Mitch finds Gray’s therapy card. At school, Linda apologies to Shelley but is embarrassed when Shelley shares some home truths. Isaac diffuses the situation by asking Linda to help at the school.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

It’s the day of the babies’ joint christening, but it all becomes too much for Wendy. She breaks down in tears, overcome with grief for the son she has lost. Later, Victoria and Luke return to Keeper’s and grow closer. Victoria asks Luke if he fancies an early night.

Meanwhile, Pollard impresses Brenda with his healthy snacks and proposes she try them out. Jacob starts to suspect that Pollard might like Brenda a little more than he’s making out.

Elsewhere, David gets some good news. Things are tense between Paddy and Chas.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Grace is keen for Sylver to get divorced from Mercedes but it’s clear that both he and Mercedes have unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Liam narrowly misses bumping into Warren and puts a plan into action to get rid of him first. Mercedes warns Grace to get control of Liam, but when they see an argument between Maxine and Clayton, they’re horrified to learn that Liam has been pimping her out. They promise to stop Liam’s reign of terror. However, Liam is printing off invitations for his ‘Devil’s Dinner Party’, who is on the guest list?

Elsewhere, Edward lies through his teeth to try and win over Tony. Darren and Kyle play video games instead of waiting in an online queue to buy wrestling tickets for Mandy and by the time they realise their mistake, the tickets are sold out.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Ruhma consoles a young midwife whose client’s baby has died in childbirth. Ruhma’s thrown when Doug Machin turns up, he asked her out for date last year. Doug sympathises as an emotional Ruhma recounts the day’s events. Doug reveals he’s engaged and that his wife, Carrie, is pregnant. When he asks her to be Carrie’s midwife Ruhma isn’t sure but, after the birth of a child, she agrees. Meanwhile, Valerie is taken aback when she finds out that no one is buying tickets for Letherbridge Cat Rescue’s charity ball and it’s going to be a disaster. Resolving to help, she offers one of Geoffrey’s paintings to auction. Her pleas for help among The Mill staff fall on deaf ears. Bear invites Valerie out for a drink, intending on ask her to curb her enthusiasm for projects like the ball at work, but he inadvertently gives Valerie the impression he’ll be her dance partner. Elsewhere, Al struggles with the fact that Jimmi’s gone to France with none of them knowing when or if he’ll return. Al feels no one at the Mill cares.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.