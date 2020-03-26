RTS Northern Ireland celebrate Student Television

The winners of the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Student Television Awards were announced this week.

“These awards provide an amazing platform to showcase the wealth of young talent emerging from across Northern Ireland in the creative industries. Everyone who takes part is a winner by making the most of the opportunities provided by the RTS to meet potential employers and top professionals who can assist with their careers.” – Maeve McLoughlin, Vice Chair, RTS NI

Ulster University, Belfast picked up the Animation Award sponsored by Performance Film & Insurance Media for Cosmic Echoes by Phoebe Long, John Hannon, Jakub Bajoaowski and Jack Creaner. Highly commended went to Home by Rhea Hanlon and Méabh Gilheany, also at Ulster University.

Stellify Media sponsored the Comedy and Entertainment category and the winner was Crème Brulee or Chocolate Souffle? by Michael Murray Draine, Stacey Burns, Jack Devlin, Ronan Karicos, Mark Hanna, Callum Russell, and Dylan Kane from Belfast Metropolitan College. Highly commended went to Fun Times in Sinister Pines by Carolan Brolly, Benjamin Porter and Jared Green, Ulster University.

In Drama, the honours went to NI Film and Television School at SERC, Bangor for Circle by Marc McCabe, Samantha Davies, Stephen Parker and Lee Seales. Highly commended went to The Man in the Bath by Elsa Hunter-Weston, Caoilfhionn MacEoin-Manus, Caleb Roberts and Shauna Luckie, Queens University Belfast.

The Factual award, went to Ulster University for A Love Letter to my Mum by Margaret Mackel. Highly commended went to Visions of Success by Callum Harrison, Peter Young and James Nugent, Queens University Belfast. In the new News category, sponsored by Carson McDowell the winner was Voices of the Border by Brighid Sheridan, Michael Kane, Dionne Meehan, Darren Harkin, Daire Villa, Moya O’Donnell and Joe Kennedy from the North West Regional College. Highly commended went to Rising from the Ashes by Raffaella Carter, Belfast Metropolitan College.

The Short Form Award went to In the Now by Marie-Louise McKenna and Caoimhe Lennon, Ulster University. Highly commended went to Big Boys Don’t Cry by Ellery Wooff, Queen’s University Belfast. And the Craft Award (camera work) went to Lost Memories by Conor Barrow, David Mcintyre & Tiarnan Hatchell, Ulster University.

“As an educational charity these awards help the RTS to raise awareness of the amazing home grown talent emerging from our third level colleges which play an increasingly important role in preparing future generations for a career in the local film and TV industry.



“This year’s entries all displayed very high standards of creativity, innovation and technical capability and I know the judges had a difficult task selecting our winners. We wish all our Northern Ireland winners every success in the national RTS Awards in June and look forward to showcasing their winning works at our Programme Awards in November.” – Vikkie Taggart, Chair of RTS NI

Sponsored by Carson McDowell, Stellify Media, and Performance Film & Media Insurance, the winners of these Awards go forward to the national RTS Student Media Awards which are planned for June. The winners will also be invited to this year’s RTS NI Programme Awards, where their work will be showcased in front of the top professionals across the screen industries.

Pictured Top: The RTS NI Chair Vikkie Taggart and Vice Chair Maeve McLoughlin announcing the RTS NI Student Awards 2020. Pictured Bottom: The RTS NI Student Drama Award goes to HND students from the NI Film and Television School, SERC, Bangor for their production Circle, pictured (l to r) are Samatha Davies, Lee Seales, Marc McCabe and Stephen Parker (writer and director).