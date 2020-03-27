Pick of the Plots: Friday 27th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

There are no episodes of Coronation Street this evening.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Malone gives an anxious Will the details of a new job.

Meanwhile, Rhona is overwhelmed with emotion upon learning Pierce has been sentenced to life in prison.

Elsewhere, Lucas starts to play up with Dawn.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Liberty can’t find Brody after hearing about the siege at The Dog. Later, she confesses to Maxine that she’s in love with Brody.

Walter turns up at Diane’s flat to see Mitchell, after Marnie warns him not to turn his back on the ones he loves.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

When Julia finds Jimmi obsessively cleaning she worries he’s not adjusting well to being home. A visit to the Icon for lunch doesn’t improve matters as Jimmi becomes jumpy around the noise and people, the nightmare of prison coming back to haunt him. A quiet walk in the park seems to calm him, although Julia’s still concerned. A well-meaning Al calls over to crack open a few beers with Jimmi and give him a proper welcome home but is thrown to find Jimmi subdued and in no mood for a party. Al’s forced to leave and Julia finally confronts Jimmi over how he’s coping. Jimmi’s nightmare memories come flooding back again as he has a meltdown. Julia comforts him and, seeing that Jimmi needs some proper R&R, suggests he come stay with her in France. A grateful Jimmi eventually agrees, leaving Al wondering whether his friend will ever return… Meanwhile, Valerie and Karen realise they’ve made a mistake and rush to rectify it; Jasmine invites Emma to meet her parents but warns they are ‘a bit eccentric’.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.