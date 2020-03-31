Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 31st March

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Sharon launches herself at Phil with a knife, forcing Ian and Kathy to intervene. Phil begs to speak to Sharon and after kicking Ian’s door down, Sharon hurls insults at him. With the situation getting out of hand, Ian calls the police but by the time they arrive, Phil is nowhere to be found.

At the Mitchell’s, Phil nurses a drink but as Jay encourages him otherwise, the police arrive forcing him to hide. Sharon later seeks Phil out at The Arches and Phil realises what he has to do…

Meanwhile, Vinny and Dotty head to Ruby’s but with Dotty clearly out to cause trouble, Vinny goes home. Later, Dotty steals a man’s wallet but as he gives chase, Peter saves the day. Ian hears the commotion and when he returns home, he rifles through Dotty’s bag and finds what he’s looking for – keys to The Arches.

Also, Linda admits to Mick that she had a drink and later, they make a decision. Callum encourages Ben to face his situation and seeing Callum’s devotion, Ben admits he loves him. Jags and Habiba reel from their night together.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Felix is overwhelmed to see his children, but Toby and Celeste get straight to the point and want answers. Felix tries his best to explain, but no one wants anything to do with him. In the village, Mitchell finds Lisa and Scott. With neither of them having a dad around, they want Mitchell to give Felix a second chance.

Meanwhile, Sienna doesn’t give Brody and Liberty a chance to explain. Sebastian has a bone marrow match in Chester – once he’s better, she’s leaving again, terrified of bumping into Warren.

Later, Warren discovers that Sienna is back and Sienna can’t forgive Brody for siding with him. Warren and Felix come face to face.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Emma meets Lotus, Jasmine’s hippy mother, and is immediately thrown by her over-the-top personality. Emma’s further surprised when Lotus grills her on her intentions towards Jasmine. Lotus is sure she knows Emma from somewhere, but neither of them can work out from where. Lotus realises she recognised Emma from the “Smears Without Fears” event. Emma is relieved and amused as she finally receives Lotus’ approval. Meanwhile, Zara is disbelieving as Bear realises he has been roped into being Valerie’s dance partner. Seeking a choreographer, Valerie’s disappointed when Karen, who’s met Anton Du Beke, can do nothing for her and returns to the drawing board.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.