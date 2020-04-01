The Baby Show Live takes to Insta Live chat for a ‘#wednesdaywellness’

Doctor Will Dooley and midwife Thalia Ramsden will take to social media for a Wednesday Wellness stream.

The Baby Show Live @ Home’s first #wednesdaywellness Insta Live chat, as Obstetrician Dr.Will Dooley and midwife Thalia Ramsden @happyparents.happybaby will be answering questions about how the coronavirus may affect your pregnancy and birth.

Anyone wanting to take part can either ask questions via their social media services during the broadcast.

During this time of uncertainty, The Baby Show team still want to be available to help new parents and parents to be, with any concerns, tips, and any useful information that they can share whilst isolating in the coming weeks and months. Starting this evening, they will be hosting a weekly The Baby Show Live @ Home chat on Instagram with some of the leading experts in the game.

These will take place every Wednesday evening at 7:30pm and will be kicking off tonight with, Obstetrician Dr.Will Dooley and midwife Thalia Ramsden and co-founder of Happy Parents.

Also from 16th – 17th May The Baby Show Live @ Home will see Joe Wicks join the proceedings. The Body Coach will feature as their headline guest.

The Baby Show team will bring live content throughout the weekend including a live Q&A and cookery demo from Wean in 15 with fitness and many other experts, celebrity guests and brands.

The social media offering aims to give everyone access the usual show offers, expert advice and inspiration that would usually be at the event to help parents feel a little less anxious and a little more prepared during this difficult time.

Future The Baby Show Live @ Home events include on the 8th April – Charlotte Stirling-Reed – Nutrition Consultant, 15th April Siobhan Miller – the Positive Birth Company and 22nd April – Dr. Joanna Helcke – ZestForLife/FitBumpBox.