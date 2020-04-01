Joe Wicks talks NHS donation

Fitness coach Joe Wicks appeared on Good Morning Britain today and exclusively revealed he’s raised 100,000 US dollars in the last week from his at-home P.E lessons with the nation.

When Piers Morgan congratulated Joe, also known as ‘The Body Coach,’ for donating the money earned from his YouTube videos to the NHS, Joe said: “In the past week alone, the ad cents is almost at 100,000 US dollars – every penny of every workout that we do from now and forever, all of the money is going to the NHS in the UK.”

Joe explained he feels proud to be able to help out. “I saw the views and it’s unprecedented. YouTube isn’t a massive part of my business, it’s something I do, it’s free content, I love sharing it, but obviously with the

views comes more ad cents, the revenue, so I saw the number and I was blown away and said, ‘That number needs to go somewhere special’ and the NHS felt right. I’m so proud I’m doing that,” he said.

Piers also asked Joe about his social media post yesterday, where he admitted he was feeling low for the first time since lockdown was announced, and Joe said: “It was the first day yesterday where it caught up with me – lack of sleep, because I was doing interviews at midnight for Australia, then getting up at 7am and doing radio and breakfast stuff for the UK, I’ve been pulled in all directions. I’ve said yes to everything because I wanted to reach as many people.”

“That was the emotional side effects of being confined to your house and having two screaming babies. It can be too much and I wanted to share that. I’m not superhuman. I have days where I wake up feeling low and flat, but I always use exercise as a way of lifting my mood.”

Piers also admitted he’s reached the point when he may join in with a workout and Joe said: “Piers, get involved! There’s parents and families for the first time ever getting up and exercising… My goal for all of this is to change the culture of fitness within a household.”

