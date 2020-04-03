Pick of the Plots: Friday 3rd April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Yasmeen makes a mental note of Geoff’s password as he uses his laptop, and later she scrolls through his emails. Geoff catches Yasmeen red-handed but she stands her ground and questions him about his correspondence with an escort agency as well as the Spanish hotel booking.

Geoff admits he lied and Yasmeen tells him that she’s going to her grandson’s wedding without him. As she closes her suitcase and heads for the door, Geoff blocks her way and menacingly tells her that she’s not going anywhere.

Meanwhile, the audiologist fits Aled’s hearing aids. Bernie is stunned when Gemma tells her she can go now that Aled’s hearing has been sorted out.

Elsewhere, David apologises to Alina for using her. When Steve and Tracy reveal that they’re thinking of going to visit Beth and Daniel in Scotland for a few days, Emma assures them she’ll be fine on her own.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Will steals from Cain.

Meanwhile, when Al opens up to Priya about his run-in with Ellis, she finds herself softening to him. It looks like they’re about to kiss, but they’re interrupted.

Elsewhere, Wendy encourages Bob to come up with his own idea for getting Luke and Victoria back together.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ayesha and Valerie arrive at the swanky venue for the Cat Ball, to find Bear questioning whether he can do the dance. Ayesha tries to convince Bear that it will be fine. But Valerie panics him more by impressing how important people are here, and they need to raise money for cats. Valerie however gets into a flap when she rips her dress and forgets the routine. Ayesha forces them to practice but Valerie has to go when she realises Geoffrey’s paintings are being auctioned. Bear asks Ayesha for help; she’s been at all the rehearsals. The dance concludes, passions running high, lips close… Meanwhile, Emma and Jasmine go for a nice evening out, but it doesn’t quite go to plan.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.