Curve Launches #RainbowsOfHope

Leicester’s Curve theatre has launched a new campaign inspired by the recent #RainbowsOfHope social media trend.

“The Wizard of Oz’s iconic torch-song imagines a beautiful place “somewhere over the rainbow”. In these challenging times, it’s been life-affirming to see children around the country painting rainbows to put on their windows as beacons of hope, optimism and joy.” – Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster

The Coronavirus lockdown has seen children across the country offering a message of hope, unity and happiness to the nation, by sticking pictures of rainbows to their windows and sharing these on social media with the hashtag #RainbowsOfHope.

Now your design could be featured in the set of Curve’s Christmas production, the regional premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Wizard of Oz (28th Nov 2020 – 16th Jan 2021).

By sending your own Rainbows of Hope to the theatre via email you could see your artwork on stage at Curve later this year. You can also share your picture on social media using the hashtag #RainbowsOfCurve.

As well as asking people to submit Rainbows of Hope, the theatre is also encouraging people to get creative by drawing their own versions of iconic characters and scenes of The Wizard of Oz, which will help inspire the work of designer Colin Richmond’s set.

“Working with our Curve Wizard of Oz set designer Colin Richmond, we’d like to use these children’s drawings of rainbows and Oz to help inspire the set design of our Made at Curve production. We imagine our Oz as a world sketched by a child, as seen through Dorothy and Toto’s imaginations. You might see your work on stage at Curve this Christmas and it will help inspire our design process.” – Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster

Based on the classic 1939 MGM film, Curve’s production of The Wizard of Oz will include the iconic songs Somewhere Over The Rainbow, If I Only Had A Brain and Follow The Yellow Brick Road, as well as new music and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Running 28th Nov 2020 – 16th Jan 2021 at Curve this Christmas, the magical family musical will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster, whose previous Christmas productions include West Side Story, White Christmas – which ran at Curve and in London’s West End – and Scrooge the Musical.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz are on sale now. To find out more and book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk