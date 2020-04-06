Pick of the Plots: Monday 6th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Yasmeen picks up her case and strides out of the house, telling Alya she was right all along. However, Yasmeen is shaken in her resolve when she finds messages from Geoff on her phone in which he claims to be suicidal.

Returning to No.6, Yasmeen finds a smashed photo frame amid droplets of blood on the table. What has happened to Geoff? When Yasmeen asserts that she now can’t go to the wedding, Alya’s furious. Yasmeen calls the police and asks them about accessing information under Clare’s law.

Meanwhile, Chesney returns home and is bemused to find Bernie moving out. Bernie implores Chesney to keep an eye on Gemma. Chesney does his best to get Gemma to open up but she insists everything is fine.

Elsewhere, Alina warms to Michael when he attends a job interview at Underworld. David heads out for a walk but refuses to tell Gail where he’s going.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ian destroys the phone from the Arches which contains his incriminating voicemail message and revels in kicking Dotty out. Dotty takes her frustrations out on Vinny leading him to think about his future, but when he asks Ruby for help, he’s gutted at her response.

Meanwhile, Billy is upset when Karen mentions moving out of Walford and when Mitch suggests he and Bailey move with her, Karen is touched. Her happiness is short lived however, when Mitch makes a shocking admission.

Elsewhere, an Estate Agent values The Vic and seeing Mick deflated, Linda feels awful. Linda suggests to Mick that she could just not work in the bar anymore but a drunken Billy puts things into perspective, leading Mick to reveal to Billy they’re selling.

Also, Chantelle throws herself into work with the Panesars; Bobby develops a crush on Dotty.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Malone is furious when the police discover his 4×4 smouldering in a field. Billy is in the firing line when Malone realises Cain and Billy were keeping the 4×4 against him as leverage.

Later, as part of Malone’s revenge, Billy finds himself being set up when he is arrested for assault.

Elsewhere, Mandy encourages Bob to tell Wendy how he really feels.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mitchell refuses to have anything more to do with his dad and is further annoyed when Felix turns up again at the hospital. Felix begs for a second chance, but will Mitchell listen?

Meanwhile, Felix has something over Walter and blackmails him to help with Mitchell.

Elsewhere, Sid is excited about his trip with Juliet next week, so they can have some alone time. However, with Imran worried about Ollie, Juliet suggests that Imran and Ollie accompany them.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Having struggled to get hold of Emma, Zara drops in on her at home and hears what happened. Zara is disgusted, but is glad Emma that reported it. Emma, however, frets over her relationship with Jasmine. Meanwhile, Jasmine is back at work, but her visible injuries see her confined to a desk. Jasmine vents at Rob, who threatens to involve occupational health when she crosses a line. Jasmine relents, but is still angry. Elsewhere, Izzie shows up unexpectedly. Ruhma finds herself caught in the middle of Carrie and Doug.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.