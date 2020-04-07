Coronation Street recast the role of Aadi Alahan

A new actor will be seen as Dev’s son in next week’s episodes.

The role will now be played by Adam Hussain, who will make his first appearance a week on Wednesday (15 April) alongside Tanisha Gorey, who plays Aadi’s twin Asha.

The change in actor was prompted by Zennon Ditchett, who had played Aadi since 2009, opting to leave the show to focus on his A level studies.

Adam has previously had roles in The Bay, Fertile Crescent and Ansentia.

“I am excited to play the role of Aadi, putting my own twist on him as the character becomes involved in an important new storyline. I was already good friends with Tanisha Gorey, before coming to the street, which helps hugely with portraying the bond of brother and sister.” – Adam Hussain

The recast comes as the Alahan twins are about to find themselves at the centre of an important new storyline on the dangers of ‘sexting’. Having rekindled her relationship with Corey, Asha sends him some sexy video footage and is devastated when it is then circulated.

Aadi is on hand to try and protect his sister however is powerless to stop the damage to Asha’s reputation as she struggles to deal with the consequences of her actions.

“Everyone at Coronation Street has been so welcoming, bringing me in to their family and treating me as one of their own. I have always associated Coronation Street with family and togetherness which is so important at this time. Having already filmed the start of this story before we had to stop production, I look forward to returning as part of the amazing team who bring entertainment and joy to viewers across the nation.” – Adam Hussain

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV