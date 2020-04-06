BBC One to air One World: Together At Home

Global entertainment special, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers around the world.

The live global special will take place on Saturday 18th April and will be broadcast live on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia in North America.

It will feature stars including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Friends of Sesame Street, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

BBC One will air an adaption of the special on Sunday 19th April including highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers.

The event will support the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, in the global fight to end COVID-19.

“I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.” – Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop

One World: Together At Home a special event from Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation is produced for the BBC by Twofour, the executive producer is David Brindley.