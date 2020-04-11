Corrie stars make video to help domestic abuse sufferers

Coronation Street has teamed up with a domestic abuse charity to highlight the help available to those in danger during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) has been at the centre of a coercive control storyline over the past year with her partner Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) controlling various aspects of her life.

While events depicted in the saga are fictional, Yasmeen’s situation is a reality for many who now may be forced to spend more time with their abusers.

Coronation Street have joined forces with Women’s Aid and an online video featuring past and present actors from the soap has been produced to try and help those people who are at risk.

Shelley King, Sair Khan, Sally Dynevor, Sally Carmen and Julie Hesmondhalgh have all recorded pieces outlining the help that is out there for those at risk.

One key piece of advice is the ‘silent solution’ that can be used when calling the police: Anyone needing help, but fearful an abuser may hear them calling, can dial 999 and then when the call is answered press 55 – police will then know they need assistance.

Women’s Aid also provides online chat and email services.

If you or someone you know is at risk from domestic abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk.

The video is available on the Coronation Street YouTube page and can also be seen below: