Elstree Studios used for Emergency Ward Installation Vehicles

Elstree Studios has provided a secure holding area for vehicles containing materials to install a new emergency ward at Barnet Hospital, North London, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19/novel coronavirus.

‘It’s important that we all play our part in helping our NHS at this frightening time and I hope that this terrible situation with this uncontrolled pandemic will ensure that we all focus our resources and strategic thinking in the future to protect and respect our health workers and NHS.’ – Roger Morris, Managing Director of Elstree Studios

The new ward at the Barnet Hospital will provide essential beds for patients. With the current social distancing measures put into place, Elstree Studios’ car park, and additional space, has meant that vehicles and modules are sent to the hospital in a scheduled order, making the installation as organised and contact-free as possible.

Elstree Studios has a range of film and TV studios from 3,000sq ft to 16,000sq ft with the George Lucas stages being one of the tallest in Europe with a height of 50ft.

The studios may be quiet at the moment due to the stay safe and stay at home policy the UK is currently under, however when in full operation the site has played host to major television shows such as Strictly Come Dancing for BBC One and The Voice for ITV as well as feature films such as The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, Paddington starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Bonneville and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows starring Jude Law and Robert Downey Jnr