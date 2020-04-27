Pick of the Plots: Monday 27th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Dr. Gaddas informs a rundown Yasmeen that she’s tested positive for chlamydia. Geoff immediately accuses her of infidelity and is outraged when she brings up him sleeping with escorts. Changing tack, Geoff insists she caught the STI from Sharif. Hurt and confused, what will Yasmeen believe?

Meanwhile, Asha begs Dev to withdraw his complaints as he’s making things worse for her. As more nasty messages come through, Asha hurls her phone to the floor and stamps on it.

Elsewhere, Kelly’s mum Claire visits Gary at the furniture shop. Gary pretends to have been in touch with Rick and knows he’s still paying Kelly’s Oakhill School fees. Gary warns Claire that if Rick finds out she’s been pocketing his cash, he’s likely to kill her. Realising he’s right, Claire makes a sharp exit. Spotting her scurry away, Maria asks Gary who she was.

Also, the boiler plays up at No.1. Determined to demonstrate it’s her house now, Tracy resolves to sort it out but she’s taken aback by the cost of a new boiler.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sonia assumes that Whitney has fled after finding a letter from her, unaware that she has been taken by Michaela. Gray panics when he hears that Whitney is missing and is forced to cover to his boss. As Chantelle thinks about how to cheer up Gray, Suki questions her dedication to her new job until Kheerat intervenes.

Meanwhile, Patrick surprises Sheree for her birthday with a trip to Trinidad but when Isaac presents her with a family photo, Sheree is left feeling uncomfortable. Later on, Patrick and Isaac start to bond but Isaac is suspicious when Patrick drops a hint about the truth.

Elsewhere, Kathy encourages Bobby to spend time with Dotty much to Ian’s annoyance. Dotty feels the pressure to earn some cash and as she promotes a club night at Ruby’s with Vinny, she turns down Ian’s offer for cash. After Phil refuses to give her a pay rise, Dotty flirts with Peter and invites him to the party leaving Bobby gutted he’s not old enough to go.

Also, Linda is uncomfortable when she spots Phil at her alcoholic’s support group. Lola and Jay support Callum as he waits for the results of his police assessment. Lola confides in Callum that she slept with Peter.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Dawn is shocked when the foster parents arrive and accuse Will of threatening them.

Billy accidentally brings the incident with Lucas and the gun to light. Dawn can hardly believe it, turning her anger on Will and Harriet for not telling her.

Elsewhere, Charity is stung by Vanessa’s decision. Jamie makes secret plans.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby is furious when Celeste tells him the awful truth about how they were sold as babies. Celeste is convinced that Martine knew nothing, but Toby is full of rage and storms out of the flat, leaving Celeste worried that he’s going to do something stupid. Martine confronts her dad about keeping this massive secret from her. He tries to explain, but will she forgive him? Felix is floored when he realises that everyone knows what he did and tries to appeal to Lisa.

Meanwhile, Tony and Diane’s alone time is interrupted by the arrival of Verity who hasn’t heard about her father’s departure. Tony invites her to stay with them anyway. Later, Verity promises Tony and Diane that Edward does have a good heart – just as Tony takes more tampered pills from Edward.

Elsewhere, Marnie returns to work after her fall out with Juliet, but James can tell that it’s still playing on her mind. Liberty launches the Hollyoaks village Easter Egg Hunt.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi sees a patient called Navin. When he realises he’s from prison he’s unnerved but Navin only wants to pass on a message – Leon wants to see him. Jimmi speaks to Daniel and Al about it. Daniel thinks it might help, but Al is dead against it, leaving Jimmi torn. Meanwhile, Zara and Daniel have moved back in together, but Zara is unimpressed when Daniel makes Joe a pre-Dawn breakfast to help him fast. Zara vents at Emma who suggests letting Joe make his own choices. Undeterred, Zara heads home determined to put a stop to Joe fasting. She gets home and finds him curled up on the sofa. Her heart melts when she discovers the truth… Elsewhere, Shak catches Ruhma offering advice to mums over the phone. He warns her that she might get in trouble but she downplays it.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.