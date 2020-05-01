Pick of the Plots: Friday 1st May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

As Geoff heads out, he reveals to a weary Yasmeen that he has confiscated her phone and then locks her in the house. Later, in the garden, Sally calls over the fence and invites Yasmeen and Geoff to join herself and Tim at the reopening of the bistro.

As they are ready to leave, Geoff looks at Yasmeen’s dress with contempt before handing her an overtly sexy dress and ordering her to put it on. A self-conscious Yasmeen allows Geoff to steer her to the Rovers where Sally and Tim raise a toast to them. Yasmeen is shocked to discover Geoff has agreed to pay for their wedding.

Back at No.6, Geoff viciously reveals that he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts. Yasmeen snatches a wine bottle and a struggle ensues. Geoff slumps to the ground, what has Yasmeen done?

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Will arrives at the destination of his job and is startled to see the scale of the drug order he’s being told to courier. He is even more shocked when he realises Billy and Cain are being used as decoys to draw police attention away from him.

Meanwhile, Andrea confides in Leyla about Jamie’s affair. Leyla tells Andrea she needs to decide whether to keep fighting for her marriage.

Elsewhere, Chas is shocked as Aaron and Bear reveal how much Paddy’s struggling. Mandy tries to make amends with Dan.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

As part of Ramadan, Shak and Ruhma volunteer at a renovation project for homeless people. They get more than they bargained for when Shak meets a frustrated daughter and Ruhma discovers one of the workers is secretly sleeping at the project.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.