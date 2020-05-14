The Baby Show goes virtual

The Baby Show is going virtual this weekend.

The Baby Show Live @ Home will take place on 16th – 17th May through a dedicated Facebook Group and will see top UK baby experts share their tips and advice on birth, sleep, breastfeeding, fitness, nutrition, mental health as well as providing exclusive offers, shopping advice, product demonstrations and entertainment to guide and empower parents about their parenting choices during this unprecedented time.

The Baby Show Live @ Home will offer 48 hours of baby shopping heaven and will be joined by 100 leading and boutique brands in the dedicated Baby Show Shop featuring; MAM, Stokke, Silver Cross, Ergobaby, iCandy, Cybex, Babyzen, John Lewis, Junior Jones, Mamas & Papas, Thule, Chicco, Maxi-Cosi and Tommee Tippee, Sweet Dreamers, Snüz and our retail partner Baby Planet, to name a few, with exclusive offers and the latest launches, all accessed virtually.

Expert and celebrity guests include the lockdown lifesaver Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach, who will be chatting all about dad life and his exciting new book ‘Wean in 15’, along with nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed, Olympic Athlete and Mum, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill who will join Baby Show presenter Lucy Piper to talk about her personal experiences of motherhood and her fitness journey since becoming a mum. New parent’s Lydia Bright, Brooke Vincent, Georgia Jones, Jess Jones and Iwan Thomas will be joining for ‘A Cup of Positivitea’ to talk firsthand about parent life and coping during lockdown. Candice Brathwaite and Emily Norris will be answering a quick fire top ten questions on parenting and celeb chef and new dad Joe Hurd will be talking about balancing family life with the launch of his new Scran School.

Other Baby Show favourites will be returning for this virtual event including; Anna Williamson, Dr. Will Dooley, Neev Spencer, The Modern Midwife, Rachel Fitz-Desorgher, Vanessa Christie, Milli Hill, Midwife Marley, and Clare Byam-Cook.

Straight from the Live Show’s Sleep Clinic leading sleep experts; Rosey Davidson, Heidi Skudder, The Parent and Baby Coach, Lucy Wolfe, Founder of Sleep Matters and Andrea Grace will share their advice. Plus, visitors will be able to access live and recorded demos from Daisy First Aid, Infant Learning Expert Dr Robert Titzer as well as weaning experts; Annabel Karmel, Adam Shaw & Siobhan Berry. Hear from Louise Broadbridge (The Honest Midwife), hypnobirthing gurus Megan Rossiter, Founder of Birth-ed and Siobhan Miller from Positive Birth Company and not to be missed pre & post-natal fitness and experts; Charlie Launder and Dr Joanna Helcké, plus women’s physio Clare Bourne and Yoga expert Tara Lee. ​

To top it off Nursery Advisors from John Lewis & Partners will also be on hand sharing their expertise to make sure new and expectant parents have everything they need when planning for their nursery through their new Virtual Nursery Advisory Service.

As well as its headline media partner MadeforMums, The Baby Show is delighted to be collaborating with all the industries key digital platforms and publications from; Mush, Peanut, Channel Mum, Project Baby, Kidzootd, NowBaby Live, Nursery Today and Progressive Preschool who will be supporting the event in advance and over the weekend, providing unrivalled reach and coverage.

The Baby Show Live @ Home, 16th – 17th May is a free event and will be a jammed-packed weekend full of not-to-be missed content, experts, advice and shopping. New and expectant parents are now able to join the group on Facebook to register their interest in attending