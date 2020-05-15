Pick of the Plots: Friday 15th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

To Steve and Leanne’s relief, Oliver seems to be a bit better. But as Nick reads a story to Oliver, he suffers another seizure. An ambulance is called but as paramedics treat Oliver, he continues fitting. Leanne and Steve are united in their terror as a doctor delivers the news that Oliver is still fitting and they’ve moved him to intensive care.

Meanwhile, Ray tells Ed that Don, the new bistro manager, isn’t happy with his work. As Michael sets about helping Ed with the fixes, a critical Don makes a racist remark. Ed and Michael are taken aback. When Don makes another racist comment, Ed just lets it go leaving Michael confused.

As Tim chats to James about his last match, a County fan approaches and launches a tirade of homophobic abuse at James. Tim steps in and restrains James.

Elsewhere, Gemma’s nervous ahead of attending her first post-natal depression support group. Craig suggests to David they go for a run together, David wishes he could get out of it. Arthur invites Evelyn to a dance.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Malone and Harriet have an encounter and we realise there’s more to their relationship than we first thought.

Meanwhile, Al is chuffed when Priya reveals that she’s ready to go public with their relationship, but their plans are cut short when Jai walks in on them.

Elsewhere, Cain and Moira meet to finalise their divorce, but will Cain find it harder than anticipated?

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ruhma answers the door and Mark forces his way in pleading with Tanya to come home. His tone becomes more hostile as he attempts to drag Tanya out. Shak pins Mark to the floor while Ruhma calls for the Police. Rob arrests Mark as a nervous Ruhma lies that Tanya was just visiting. Meanwhile, Karen is on her way to see drug dealing pensioner Iris when she bumps into her least favourite police officer PC Pat Dyson. Dyson is immediately suspicious as Karen struggles to look innocent. But Dyson questions her about Iris and Karen is forced to hand over her bag of cannabis. Unexpectedly Karen’s panicked explanation about having a bad back resonates with Dyson who lets her go, much to Karen’s immense relief.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.