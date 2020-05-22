Pick of the Plots: Friday 22nd May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

When Don makes yet another racist remark, Michael can’t believe that his Dad just takes it on the chin and points out that fights are never won by people who give up. As the bistro opening party gets underway, Don continues in front of the whole family. Ed’s had enough and challenges him, as the room falls silent Ed explains he’s suffered racist abuse all his life, but he’ll never give up the fight to put a stop to it.

Back at home Michael assures Tianna that there’s no place in this world for racism and he’ll do everything he can to make it a better place for her. In the Rovers, Dev shares his own experiences at the hands of racists. Meanwhile, uncomfortable around his own Dad, James slinks out, more convinced that his only option is to quit football as people will never accept him for who he is.

Aggie tells Ed that she’s proud of him for standing up to Don but wishes she could be proud of the way he is with James too. At No.3 Ed offers James a heartfelt apology for the way he’s behaved, assuring him that deep down he couldn’t be prouder. Will father and son finally be reunited?

Elsewhere, Leanne opens up to Toyah and later apologises to Nick.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Lydia tells Mandy that she thinks Vinny might have a lady friend. They wonder if the ‘Alex’ he keeps mentioning is actually a girl and soon Mandy looks at his social media to find out more.

Meanwhile, Leanna loathes Leyla more and more. When the wedding office gets trashed, Leyla know exactly who to blame.

Elsewhere, Will fears he has totally blown it.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Bear and Ayesha pitch their BAME organ donor campaign to the university dean and get the green light to work with university students on the initiative. Pointing out that new legislation automatically makes every person an organ donor, Zara feels the campaign is now somewhat redundant. Ayesha makes a case that people from BAME backgrounds still choose to opt out because of cultural or religious stigma but Zara remains unconvinced. Later, Ayesha is still fuming over what she sees as Zara’s snub. Sid and Bear agree that Zara can be tough but feel she has the best interests of the practise at heart. Ayesha disagrees; this is personal. And she’s getting sick of it. Meanwhile, Daniel breaks the news to Ruhma that the Mill are hiring a temporary midwife to cover while she’s under investigation. Al once again broaches the idea of Eve coming to live with him but Eve refuses to ever give up her independent life.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.