Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 3rd June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Imran shares with Alya that Geoff has been frequenting a hotel bar in town. Alya’s shocked when Yasmeen admits that Geoff was using escorts, but she realizes the detail could work in their favour. However, Yasmeen’s intention to plead guilty brings Alya’s mood down. Later, Sally gets word of Geoff’s use of escorts. Tim rubbishes the claims but Geoff’s discomfort says it all.

Meanwhile, his financial commitments causing him stress, Dev tells Cathy and Bernie that Aadi will be working 2 or 3 of their shifts at the kebab shop from now on. Nina finds Asha skulking in Victoria Garden at lunchtime. Asha admits she walked out of Oakhill as she could tell everyone was sniggering behind her back. Having heard from school, a furious Dev searches for Asha.

Elsewhere, Adam points out Kelly to Imran and explains that she’s Rick Neelan’s daughter and for some reason, Gary is very protective of her. Intrigued, Imran approaches Kelly wanting to know how he can get in touch with her Dad. Gary clocks their exchange.

Also, Shona moves in with Roy. An incident with the oven leaves Roy and Nina worried.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie is left panicked when Andrea and Millie disappear.

Meanwhile, Wendy attempts to talk to Bob about his feelings for her, but Bob, thinking Wendy has feelings for Rishi, denies he has them anymore. Devastated, Wendy bites back tears. Has Bob ruined his chances with his harsh words?

Elsewhere, Rhona approaches Nate with a proposition, suggesting that he secretly split half the restaurant order with Butlers. Brenda wants an apology.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

With Fern piling the pressure on, Ayesha she has no choice but to go to Zara to tell her that she has been headhunted. Zara cannot believe the front of Ayesha especially when she clumsily mentions the massive pay rise she has been offered and things get quite heated between the two of them.

Bear catches Valerie eavesdropping in the corridor and she is quick to fill him in. Upset that she hasn’t mentioned anything, Bear confronts Ayesha about it and she tells him she has made her decision but when she tries to manipulate him to her own gain Beat isn’t sure he likes this new side to Ayesha.

Meanwhile, Daniel reassures Joe about the amount of time Zara spends talking to Harper.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.