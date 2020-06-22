Rakuten TV launch documentary Anything Is Possible

The feature length documentary charts the story of basketball star Serge Ibaka, who currently plays for NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

“We are incredibly excited to have Anything Is Possible join Rakuten TV’s increasingly expanding AVOD offer. The documentary embodies many of Rakuten’s values of empowerment and optimism, and is a fascinating insight into a journey of determination and self-belief to achieve a dream, and how that determination is being used to help others live a better life and follow their dreams. We know viewers will love it as much as we do.” – Teresa López, Rakuten TV European Content Director

The documentary will be available for free on Rakuten TV from June 25th, across all territories covered by the leading video-on-demand platform, making it available to millions of viewers across Europe.

Anything Is Possible will offer viewers an intimate insight into the life and story of the global basketball star, whose star power is felt on the court and through his ongoing humanitarian work. From his roots growing up in The Congo to achieving his dreams playing basketball across Europe and in the USA, winning the NBA championship in 2019 and launching his own charity foundations, the documentary shines a light on Ibaka’s incredible story as he brings the NBA trophy back home to empower people to believe, anything is possible.

Featuring testimonials from Ibaka, alongside his family and friends, viewers will follow Ibaka on an emotional journey remembering his childhood in Africa as he retraces his steps where he spent his youth, shares his success with his community, and how he is now helping young people from deprived backgrounds globally through the Serge Ibaka Foundation.

Growing up in The Congo, Ibaka’s chances of becoming an NBA all-star player were low, but through talent, determination, perseverance and self-belief, he achieved his goals, proving that anything is possible; a message he is keen to pass on and share with children across the world. Through his foundation and ongoing partnerships, he is determined to support children’s health and education, and offer them opportunity through the sports arm of the foundation, the Serge Ibaka Dreams Academy, all of which is highlighted throughout the intimate documentary.

“I wanted to tell my story in a different way. The NBA trophy is a symbol of what I always preach; that anything is possible. This is why this documentary couldn’t have any other title. I am now an NBA champion but I will never forget where I come from, and my journey has been hard to believe. I think everyone can enjoy this film but I will be especially proud if I can inspire at least one kid, in Congo or anywhere in the World, to give his all for a dream. I’m very excited to be able to partner with Rakuten TV to bring my story throughout Europe” – Serge Ibaka

Anything Is Possible is a co-production of Uninterrupted Films and Ouenzé Entertainment. The documentary will be released on Rakuten TV’s FREE section, Rakuten Stories channel, making it available to view without cost in all the European territories in which the platform operates.