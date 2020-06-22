Pick of the Plots: Monday 22nd June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Daniel is feeling guilty about his night with Nicky and lies to Adam that they went their separate ways. Adam is concerned when he hears Daniel was buying strong lager in the corner shop. Daniel heads to a hotel where he meets Nicky.

Meanwhile, Carla sets about decorating the Rovers for V.E. Day and thanks Scott for coming to her rescue by chucking Jordan and Chelsey out of the pub. Scott reckons it’s Abi she should really be thanking. Carla calls at the garage with a bottle of wine for Abi. Abi reveals that she too has a past she’d rather forget and she’s glad she could help. As Carla heads out, she spots the headline on the Gazette about the assault on the Brightwell Estate. She wonders if the victims were Jordan and Chelsey.

Elsewhere, Shona’s care worker Aaron explains to Roy that Shona will need routine. Tracy persuades Leanne that they should have a family day out at the petting zoo. Seb plucks up the courage to tell Alina that he still has feelings for her but the moment is broken by the arrival of Emma.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: In this brand new series, EastEnders super fan Stacey Dooley is joined by some of Walford’s biggest stars – to relive some of their characters’ most iconic moments, share their best behind-the-scenes stories and reveal stuff that is normally kept under wraps.

In this first episode, Stacey is joined by Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright.

Kellie reveals an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and recalls auditioning with an ‘alternative’ Mick, Danny shows off his best ‘doof doof’ face, and Stacey gets teased about another famous investigative journalist.

Danny also gives Stacey a guided tour of the nation’s favourite boozer, the Queen Vic, and reveals which East End legend sent him a note before he took over the pub.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Chas is struggling in lockdown. The pub is shut and she is feeling like she is cut off from her old life.

Underneath his jovial banter, Paddy is acutely aware that he wants to get things back on track between them. When Chas is emotional after clapping for the key workers, Paddy too finds a chance to reflect.

Before long, eager Paddy has plans for them both. Will Chas allow him to carry her away with his dreams?

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s Hollyoaks High’s environmental fair, and Jordan thinks it’s the perfect time for Juliet and Sid to sell drugs. Juliet manages to shift her drugs fast, but Sid is distracted with his guitar exam tomorrow. Juliet promises to sell his lot tomorrow to help him, so Sid puts it in her locker.

Meanwhile, PC Kiss comes to the school to hand out leaflets. He slips a note to John Paul, asking him out for dinner. George promises John Paul that he will do a search of the school the next day.

Elsewhere, Damon suggests throwing a gender reveal party to take Liberty’s mind off Brody. But when Maxine asks him to mind Minnie, he agrees. He’s double booked himself…

Also, Sienna asks Sally for her job back.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.