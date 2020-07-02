Rakuten TV announces documentary The Secrets of La Roja

The special commemorates the 10th anniversary of La Roja’s 2010 World Cup championship.

“The World Cup was a milestone for Spanish football history. At Rakuten TV we wanted to pay tribute to the team who achieved such a feat; the players, the coach and all the team involved that made possible this historic moment for Spain. We are sure that football fans will recapture the emotion of such an historic day and will vibrate thanks to this exciting documentary.” – Teresa López, European Content Director at Rakuten TV



Rakuten TV announced today the launch of its new original production, The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010, a documentary that follows the path of Spanish national football team, La Roja, through the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The documentary will launch for free on Rakuten TV’s Rakuten Stories channel on July 9, in line with the 10th anniversary of the World Cup for the Spanish team.

The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010 documents the Spanish national team and their exciting journey throughout the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa as viewers have never seen before. Narrated in the first-person by a variety of footballing legends, this exclusive documentary unveils the most intimate secrets of the Spanish selection. From the team announcement by manager Vicente del Bosque, the documentary travels across Spanish team´s performance during the World Cup, highlighting the key moments including their epic clash against Paraguay, the semifinal versus Germany and the nail-biting Final that proclaimed Spain as the World Champion for the first time in the team’s history.

The documentary will feature testimonies and first-person narration from legendary footballers including Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Iker Casillas, David Villa, Pedro Rodriguez and Vicente del Bosque, among others, who describe their experience of the championship from an intimate point of view.

The documentary will be released on the Rakuten Stories channel within Rakuten TV’s FREE section, making it available to view without cost in the 42 countries in which the platform is operative. The new documentary will sit alongside other exclusive releases such as Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona, MessiCirque, Inside Kilian Jornet, Made in Senegal and the recently launched Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero and the recently launched documentary Anything is Possible, which follows NBA superstar Serge Ibaka basketball.

The documentary will be released on July 9th across Europe for free.