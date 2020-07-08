Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 8th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Imran and Nick urge Leanne not to take it out on Toyah, who’s just as devastated about Oliver. Nick suggests they should maybe go to a support group for parents of terminally ill children. How will Leanne react?

Tim is shocked to find out that Sally has been to see Yasmeen. Can Sally convince him that Geoff is the villain of the piece? Meanwhile back at number 6 Geoff has applied for a prison visit – will Yasmeen agree to see him?

Elsewhere, Roy apologises for upsetting Evelyn. Realising that Evelyn feels too old for romance, Roy assures her that age is no barrier. Persuaded, Evelyn phones Arthur and makes another date.

Also, Michael suggests to Grace they should give their relationship another go.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie is furious that Leyla was helping Andrea hide out. He’s further confused when Leyla explains that she has no idea where Andrea is.

Later, Kim tells Jamie about a call she received that morning and Jamie quickly dials 1471. He traces the call, hoping it’s the clue they need to discover Andrea’s location. He sets off to bring Andrea back, but will he regret making the journey?

Elsewhere, Liam’s down in the dumps, and Leanna feels sorry for him. Chas gives Bob advice.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.