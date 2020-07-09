Joe McFadden reprises Holby City role

The actor is returning to the medical saga for what the Beeb say is a ‘special episode’.

Joe McFadden is making a return to BBC One drama Holby City, despite his character Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca being bumped off in the storylines in 2017.

The BBC note that Raf will come back to Holby ‘in a very special way’ as his widow Essie (Kaye Wragg) continues to struggle with her cancer diagnosis.

Essie will search for answers from a comforting place leading to Raf’s brief return.

The actor said it was a ‘real pleasure’ to get back into his character’s scrubs one last time.

“I’ll always look back on my four years on Holby with such fondness as it was one of the happiest jobs I’ve done and it was a real pleasure to get to wear Raf’s scrubs one last time in order to offer his wife Essie some guidance in such a touching episode.” – Joe McFadden

The episode will air later this month on BBC One.