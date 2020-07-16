ESPN Player secures Major League Lacrosse rights for MLL’s 20th anniversary season

Deal also includes coverage of MLL Playoff.

ESPN Player has acquired rights to Major League Lacrosse (MLL) across EMEA. The streaming service will deliver expanded coverage of the 20th anniversary season of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) will air on exclusively on ESPN Player beginning Saturday, July 18.

The abbreviated season, to be played at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in Annapolis, Md., will include 15 games, followed by a four-team playoff (July 25), concluding with the championship game on Sunday, July 26, at 7 p.m. BST on ESPN Player.

Coverage begins with 2019 MLL champions Chesapeake Bayhawks taking on Philadelphia Barrage starting at 6 p.m. BST on ESPN Player.

Play-by-play commentators Joe Beninati and Booker Corrigan, analysts Quint Kessenich and Don Zimmerman, and reporter Courtney Fallon will be on-site for the duration of the season, safely covering all of the action.

As part of the wall-to-wall coverage enhanced field audio with wireless mics in the goals and on officials to capture game action and calls will provide fans with a unique insight into the all action MLL season.

New subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial, with both the monthly and annual pass including access to an extensive line-up of ESPN’s critically acclaimed sports documentaries.

In addition, fans can watch daily ESPN studio shows, live college sports and four channels simulcast direct from the US: ESPNU, the ACC Network, the SEC Network, and the Longhorn Network.