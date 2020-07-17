Emily Atack to star in her own show for ITV2

The Emily Atack Show is coming to ITV2 later this year.

The actress, writer and TV personality will star in her own show – which is set to see her perform her relatable standup comedy and mischievous sketches and skits about life as a young woman. The comedian will also show off hilarious impressions of well-loved celebrities, from Gemma Collins to Holly Willoughby.

“I am thrilled to be announcing this. I want to create and write a sketch show that gives snap shots into the weird and hilarious world of everyday life as a young (ish) person. I can guarantee whatever age you are you will relate in some way! It’s a dream come true, since I was a child this is the kind of television I’ve wanted to make and be part of. I can’t quite believe it.” – Emily Atack

Each episode covers a different theme, including Dating, Going Out, Friends, Family, Image and Adulting. The six-part series will air this autumn on ITV2.

“Since her appearance in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle a couple of years ago, Emily’s star has been on the rise. We’ve been privileged to work with her a few times since on ITV2 and seen her unique brand of ‘every-woman’ comedy develop, engaging young audiences especially. Emily’s name is in the title of this new show so it will therefore showcase her own fantastic range and versatility as an actress, mimic and stand-up comedy star.” – Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV

The show will be produced by Monkey, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Famous family, mum Kate Robbins performing More Than In Love on Greatest Hits of 1981 for Central Television.

Ted Robbins in a promotional photograph for Tyne Tees Television game show Chain Letters in 1994.

Emily is the daughter of Kate Robbins, the actress and comedian famed for being a regular voice talent on Central Television’s Spitting Image puppet series – including the female vocalist on The Chicken Song which topped the charts in 1986. Kate had previously reached number 2 in the UK hit parade of 1981 with More Than In Love, written by EastEnders’ theme composer Simon May for the ATV soap Crossroads. Kate played Kate Loring in the motel based saga in which the song was performed.

If that wasn’t enough, as part of group Prima Donna Kate came third in the 1980 Eurovision, and went on to write the original theme to LWT dreams come true series Surprise! Surprise! fronted by Cilla Black.

Talent runs in the family with Emily’s uncle Ted Robbins also a well known comedian, actor and presenter while aunt Amy Robbins is no stranger to the small screen with roles in dramas such as The Royal, Where The Heart Is and Heartbeat.

Amy Robbins, making a guest appearance in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Emily Atack and mum Kate Robbins join ‘Mrs Brown’ on All Round to Mrs Brown’s on BBC One/RTÉ One. Other guests include Jane McDonald and Olly Murs.