Pick of the Plots: Friday 24th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

It’s the day of the trial and Yasmeen tells Imran that she was visited by someone purporting to have been abused by Geoff. But as Imran says he will track her down Yasmeen collapses on the visiting room floor and is rushed to hospital. On the Street, Ryan clocks a woman (Elaine) watching Geoff and Tim as they head out to go to court. An upset Alya tells Ryan that Yasmeen has had a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Gary frets over Brian’s plans to go scouring the Beacon Woods in search of roman coins. He tries to put him off the idea. But when Brian sees Gary putting a shovel in his boot and heading out, he feels he’s been duped. Brian and Bernie follow Gary to the woods, what will they find? At the same time, Sarah is furious to find Adam flirting with Laura in the solicitor’s office and even angrier when he explains she is Rick’s wife.

Elsewhere Ed worries that Aggie is working far too hard at the hospital, and decides to plan something nice for her.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Harriet is completely floored when Malone admits that he can’t let her marry Will because he is still in love with her. Malone suggests they run away and start a new life together, which leaves Harriet reeling. A sinister Malone slips into the garage. Seeing Will’s car parked inside, he smiles as he goes to plant a dealer-sized bag of drugs in the glove compartment. Will catches Malone and a row breaks out. In the aftermath, a crumpled, lifeless body lies on the floor. Meanwhile, when Charity hears that Al is stuck in Aberdeen, she suggests that she and Priya make a deal – Debbie will fix his car, if Priya rings Kirin’s sister.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.