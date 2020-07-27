Pick of the Plots: Monday 27th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.



As Yasmeen wakes up in hospital, Alya explains that she’s had a heart attack and the trial has been postponed. In the Kabin Elaine is sad to hear about Yasmeen’s heart attack and also that Geoff’s son Tim believes his dad’s side of the story.

Meanwhile, Gary is panicked when Brian tells him Bernie found a watch in the woods.

Elsewhere, Abi offers frontline worker Aggie the use of Kevin’s car until her own is fixed. Mary’s rendition of Grazie Roma fails to impress Sean.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: Next up to reveal all to Stacey are Albert Square originals Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt, who play mother and son Kathy and Ian Beale. The pair – who call each other ‘Mum’ and ‘Son’ off-screen – tell all about their unique working relationship and 35-year friendship, and why it wasn’t unusual for Adam to turn up at Gillian’s house for food at 2am.

They each reveal their own stories behind Ian and Kathy’s biggest scenes – from Gillian’s nerves whilst filming Kathy’s shock return from the dead to the real reason Adam had to wear a hat throughout Ian’s homeless storyline. Adam tells the story of their very first meeting back during rehearsals in 1984, Gillian reveals who Kathy’s favourite son is, and the duo relive a classic ‘Doof Doof’ from the show’s early days. Plus, the pair tease what’s in store for Ian and Kathy when EastEnders returns in the Autumn.

Stacey also gets an exclusive tour of 45 Albert Square – better known as the home of the Beale family, and formerly the Fowlers – where the trio reminisce about some of the biggest moments to have taken place on the iconic set.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

At The Woolpack, Andrea forces Jamie to book them a romantic meal. It’s the final straw for Belle, who hurries out. Later, at the HOP Office, Jamie and Jai gear up to interview the candidates for the management job at The Hide. Matty finds himself undermining Amy to sound better for the role.

Laurel also goes for the Restaurant Managers job. Jamie watches Jai be ultra professional as he interviews his girlfriend and afterwards he asks him for advice. Emboldened by Jai’s advice, Jamie convinces Andrea that he wants to be with her, covering his true feelings of hate.

Meanwhile, Cain and Moira grow closer as she struggles to recollect what happened during the hit and run. Their moment is interrupted by Matty, who lets slip Rhona’s partnership with Nate. Moira feels betrayed and wants to act, but Cain suggests another approach.

Elsewhere, drama unfolds at the garage. Charity is frustrated by another dead end.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.