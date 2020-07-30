ITV autumn dramas bring real life stories to screen

ITV Drama for autumn 2020 stars names including Russell Tovey, Jane Horrocks, David Tennant, Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway.

The Singapore Grip

A satirical drama set during World War II, The Singapore Grip, is an epic story of a British family living in Singapore in 1941 at the time of the Japanese invasion. Luke Treadaway plays the reluctant hero, whilst David Morrissey is the ruthless rubber merchant who tries to manipulate his future. Charles Dance also stars as Morrissey’s business partner alongside Jane Horrocks, Colm Meaney, Georgia Blizzard, and Elizabeth Tan, as a beautiful and intriguing Chinese refugee. The series is produced by Farah Abushwesha with executive producers Damien Timmer, Karen Thrussell and Christopher Hampton. Tom Vaughan directed each of the six episodes.

As previously announced by ITV, David Tennant takes the lead role in the true-crime drama, Des focusing on one of the most infamous criminal cases in UK history. Referred to as the ‘kindly killer’, Dennis Nilsen was a local civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men from 1978 to 1983. He would meet and befriend these men before offering food or lodgings for the evening back at his North London flat. Daniel Mays plays the detective, DCI Peter Jay, who brought Nilsen to justice, with Jason Watkins as writer and Nilsen’s biographer, Brian Masters. The three-part drama is co-created and written by Luke Neal and directed and co-created by Lewis Arnold.

David Tennant as Dennis Nilsen

Honour

Two-part factual drama, Honour, starring Keeley Hawes is written by Gwyneth Hughes and directed by Richard Laxton. In the drama, first announced last year, Keeley plays the real-life detective, DCI Caroline Goode, who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered for falling in love with the wrong man.

Produced by Hera Pictures in association with Buddy Club, Honour tells the powerful story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz. Richard Laxton directed both episodes and Alliea Nazar produced. Liza Marshall, Gwyneth Hughes, Peter Kosminsky and Keeley Hawes executive produce.

ITV also features a story not based on any real-life issues with The Sister, a four-part drama initially launched as Because The Night, starring Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia from Euston Films. An unwelcome face from the past, Bob, (played by Bertie Carvel) appears with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s (Russell Tovey) world apart. And Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family.

The series is written by Luther creator Neil Cross and is inspired by his novel Burial. Executive Producers are Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos on behalf of Euston Films and Neil Cross. The series is directed by Niall MacCormick and produced by Jonathan Curling.

The Sister