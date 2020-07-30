Council housing the subject of new Channel 4 factual series

Brand new access-all-areas, six-part series going inside one of the country’s biggest landlords, Southwark Council.

Across the UK the need for decent homes is at a peak, while cash-strapped councils struggle to meet extraordinary demands. Channel 4 is going inside one of the country’s biggest public landlords, Southwark Council, to tell the story of housing in the 21st Century. Six-part series Council House Britain, produced by The Garden Productions, will meet the people working to keep the operation running- 55,000 properties, each with their own issue.

There’s a chance to meet the tenants who have made their home in the shadow of the Shard and flanked by London’s luxury flats. With nearly 40% of Southwark’s population living in properties managed by the council, there is never a dull moment: from hoarders and shut-ins, dealing with invading pests and those never-ending leaks, to the heart-breaking stories of families on the edge and fighting eviction.

As one of the councils hit hardest by government cuts Southwark is also a story of challenge against the odds; there simply aren’t enough properties to go around and the responsibility felt by those allocating them is huge.

“Council House Britain offers a timely and eye-opening insight into what’s involved in managing one of the biggest and busiest boroughs in the country. With access to both council workers and their tenants, the series is bursting with characters and their stories. It provides a warm, uplifting and at times jaw-dropping glimpse into what it takes to find and keep a place to call home.” – Fozia Khan and Madonna Benjamin, Commissioning Editors

Among the characters to be featured in the series is housing officer Charmaine. Looking after 650 tenants, she is a lifeline to residents, a shoulder to cry on and a voice of reason.

Not for faint-hearted, pest officers Andy and Wayne grapple with everything from mice and bed bugs to exotic spiders and snakes. As bugs can often be a symptom of much bigger problems such depression and deprivation, they also find themselves as friends turned therapists to residents.