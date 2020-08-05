Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 5th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Sally implores Tim to accept that Elaine could well be telling the truth and that Geoff has fed him a pack of lies all his life. Tim refuses to listen but it’s clear her words have hit home. Unsettled, Alya reports Elaine missing to the police, while Faye asks Geoff who he was arguing with in the ginnel. Geoff maintains his story that Elaine is a mad woman, insisting to police his first wife is dead.

Meanwhile, Leanne takes delivery of a specially adapted chair for Oliver and explains to Toyah that she and Steve are off to look at a school that caters for children in Oliver’s situation. When Mandy, an old friend from antenatal class asks after Oliver, Leanne makes out he’s fine. But as Mandy heads off, Leanne is overwhelmed with grief.

Elsewhere, Sarah’s suspicious when Gary backtracks on his plans to increase the rent on the factory, but he insists it’s not a bribe. Maria’s concerned when she hears about it as the furniture business has been slow of late.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Nate and Tracy go to the hospital to get Tracy’s wrist treated.

After a urine test, Tracy and Nate are stunned to learn that she’s pregnant. How will they take the news?

Elsewhere, Gabby is dejected to discover that Bernice is selling the salon. Priya decides to confront Al.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.