Pick of the Plots: Friday 14th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Emma and Carla help an excited Maria prepare for her wedding. When Audrey is forced to cry off with a stomach bug, Maria asks David to witness her wedding instead. Having been goaded by Adam, Gary calls at number 8 to ask Sarah exactly what she told him. Sarah insists she told him nothing but Adam is convinced she is still in love with Gary. There is a charged moment.

Meanwhile, Sally apologises to Tim for giving Alya the money without consulting him but assures him they can still afford a wedding. A spiteful Geoff tells Sally that Tim will always choose him over her as blood is thicker than water.

Elsewhere, Gemma arranges to meet Vanessa but Bernie has other ideas. Abi has a change of heart about saying goodbye to the twins. Sean’s left speechless when Mary presents him with something furry.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Dawn arrives at the police station and informs PC Swirling that she wants to launch a report against a senior policeman, realising there’s no going back now. Meanwhile, Nate suggests he should skip work to support Tracy. Tracy is concerned as he’s already on a warning, but Nate cancels his meeting all the same. Will he come to regret it? Elsewhere, Harriet’s guilt compounds.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.