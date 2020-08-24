This Morning welcomes back Phil & Holly from September 1

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host a brand new series of ITV Daytime stalwart This Morning from Tuesday 1st September 2020.

The daytime stalwart, which has been running since 1988, will be emphasising ‘escapism’ this autumn to help take viewers’ minds off the pandemic.

“As viewers navigate through one of the most uncertain and unsettling years in a very long time due to the pandemic; this autumn on This Morning will focus on escapism, celebrating the best that Britain has to offer, with brand new travel, beauty, cooking and animal series.” – ITV Press Office

In the new four-part strand ‘Best of British’, This Morning embarks upon a stunning tour of Britain. And who better to guide viewers on this tour than actor and quintessential British gentleman Nigel Havers. Nigel will be visiting different locations to learn of our nation’s history and achievements – from boats and cars to coastlines, and of course all things culinary.

“It’s a genuine pleasure to be able to take the time out to tour Britain for This Morning viewers this September. I’ve packed some hand sanitiser, a picnic blanket and an umbrella just in case!” – Nigel Havers

This autumn will also bring viewers ‘Dr. Scott’s Super Dogs’, a three episode series which sees the show’s resident vet champion hero pooches who are helping to save lives across the country. Dr. Scott was blown away by the “bravery, skill and intelligence” of the dogs he met while filming for the feature.

In addition, wellness expert Liz Earle will be letting the cameras into her farm, Liz will be using her expertise in natural wellness to inform viewers how to live longer by striving for a healthier lifestyle and maintaining fitness. Through focusing on your body and mind, both inside and out, Liz will showcase nutritional food and beverages to fantastic homemade face masks and everything in between.

“Join me for a new term in natural health and wellness. This year has been incredibly hard on all of us and so it’s even more important to take the time out to focus on ourselves every once in a while.” – Liz Earle

John Torode will be back with ‘Torode’s Skeleton Coast’ where he will travel by air, sea and land from Dorset along the great Jurassic Coast. Here he will visit local producers including a blueberry farm, a flour mill and a cider farm, plus fishing for mackerel and cooking with all of these glorious British ingredients along the way.

“Dorset is one of my favourite parts of the country and I feel very lucky to have been able to get out and explore the mighty Jurassic Coast during this time. I cannot wait to share some gorgeous recipes from the area. Not to mention that viewers will get the chance to judge my kayaking skills… So watch Torode back out on the road.” – John Torode

Gino D’Acampo is also back in the studio, plus everyone’s favourite game Spin to Win. What could possibly go wrong…!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV, STV and UTV.

The summer editions have been presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, with Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba filling in on Fridays.