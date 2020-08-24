Captain Sir Tom Moore to talk to Piers Morgan on Life Stories

ITV today announced Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will return with two 60-minute specials this autumn.

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be interviewing two such great British characters. I’ve known Vinnie for over 30 years and Captain Tom for just a few months, but I’m a huge admirer of the way both men have handled the highs and lows of their lives and these promise to be very emotional and inspiring shows.’ – Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan will sit down and talk with FA Cup Winner turned Actor, Vinnie Jones and national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

In 2009, Vinnie Jones joined Piers Morgan on Life Stories. Vinnie was at the top of his game having swapped his football career for a life in Hollywood. Sitting in the audience for the interview was Tanya – Vinnie’s childhood sweetheart and the love of his life. Ten years on, in July, 2019, Vinnie’s life was turned upside down when Tanya tragically died, aged just 53, after a six-year battle with cancer.

In a new intimate Life Stories special, the first time a guest has ever returned, Vinnie will re-join Piers as he talks about how his life has changed irrevocably since his last appearance on the show, trying to come to terms with grieving for the loss of his soulmate, Tanya and what the future now holds.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK found a new hero in Captain Sir Tom Moore who decided to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise £1000 for NHS charities.

Almost immediately Captain Tom became a global inspiration and truly captured the hearts of the nation as he raised over £30 million pounds. Not one to slow down as he approached his 100th birthday, he even featured on a charity single which topped the UK music charts.

The UK Government recognised Captain Tom’s achievements and by special nomination from our Prime Minister he was awarded the Knight Bachelor. HRH The Queen even came out of lockdown to award Captain Tom his Knighthood in person.

Captain Sir Tom Moore will join Piers Morgan, who he has spoken with regularly on Good Morning Britain along his incredible journey, in the studio as they discuss his remarkable life from WW2 hero to a 2020 national inspiration.

“Piers Morgan’s Life Stories are always an in-depth and sincere look into fascinating characters’ lives, and these two won’t disappoint. Both Vinnie and Captain Tom promise to be special, heartfelt episodes and what better way to celebrate the return of this much loved series.” – ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will air next month on ITV.