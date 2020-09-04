Pick of the Plots: Friday 4th September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Geoff plays the victim but when Ryan tells Tim that Geoff has been undermining Alya for ages Tim starts to wonder if his dad is as innocent as he is making out. Later at home Tim lets slip to Sally about the CCTV camera, horrified Sally tells Tim to open up his eyes and see Geoff for what he really is.

Meanwhile, Daniel admits to Adam how he’s been paying Nicky to dress up as Sinead so he could pretend she’s still alive, but from now on they’re just going to be friends. Adam intercepts Nicky outside the flat and, bungling her some cash, asks her to stay away from Daniel.

Elsewhere, Shona is upset about her behaviour but knows its beyond her control. Mary and Cathy discuss Dev’s money problems after Cathy reveals her hours have been cut.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: In the final episode of the series, Stacey Dooley presents a compilation of interview moments that were just too good to be left on the cutting room floor in ‘EastEnders: Secrets from the Square – Unseen’.

In a fun-packed episode filled with behind the scenes gossip, Kellie Bright recalls an embarrassing moment whilst filming a challenging scene with Danny Dyer, Gillian Taylforth reveals why she has ‘Jukebox Gilly’ written on her dressing room door, and we see first-hand why the cast have labelled Scott Maslen the ‘Cockney Jim Carrey’.

Diane Parish discusses her hard-hitting poverty storyline and watches back a scene she describes as the “hardest thing I have ever had to film”. And her on-screen sister, Tameka Empson, reveals her ‘worst day at work’.

There are also previously unseen moments from Stacey’s backstage tours of the EastEnders sets including Adam Woodyatt lifting the lid on Ian’s rip-off deals in the Caff. Plus, Stacey introduces an exclusive tease of some of the action we can expect to see this Autumn in Albert Square.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Jamie overhears Sam bad-mouthing him. He fires Sam, who looks to Belle for support. However, Sam is shocked when she sides with Jamie. Later, Belle arrives back at the Dingles’ to collect her things after confessing to Zak that she’s moving in with Jamie.

Meanwhile, Amy tells Marlon that Al is threatening to sack her because of a missing delivery of pizza boxes.

Elsewhere, the social worker enters in the middle of a row between Charity and Sarah.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.