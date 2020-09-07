Beverley Callard talks hip op and Corrie return

Bev Callard alias Corrie’s Liz McDonald appeared on Loose Women today to talk about her recent hip surgery.

“I think I damaged my hip doing Thunder Girls on stage last year,” the actress noted. A minor op in March “didn’t go well”.

“So, I couldn’t walk for months and months and then I had to go back in for another operation. It’s been a pretty difficult time. I’m trying to walk now. I’m on crutches as opposed to being hoisted around and pushed around, but I’m getting there slowly but surely.” – Beverley Callard

Asked if she was told she’d never walk again, Beverley said: “I was told, you will love this, I may have one leg longer than the other! Which was a bit scary as you can imagine. I literally was, I had nerve damage, I still have. It’s been one of the worst times I’ve gone through. But I have to tell you, I’m battling, I’m fighting. I’ve got physio every day, hydrotherapy twice a week – I’m trying my best.”

Beverley announced that she was leaving Coronation Street last year.

Tarty Liz has been shunted off screen to Spain as a result of Beverley’s hip trouble, but the actress has assured fans that they will be seeing ‘a bit more of Liz’.

“I will go back maybe the beginning of next year. So they will see a bit more of Liz and it’s going to be very dramatic I believe! I wasn’t going to talk about the operation at all, but I know there was a bit of an uproar, because after 35 years they’re just sending her off to Spain and we’re not going to see her. So it wasn’t Coronation Street’s fault, it was no one’s fault, it was just one of those things. What I’m hoping for the exit is Liz and Jim get back together and just go off into the sunset, but I have a feeling that might not happen…” – Beverley Callard

Of being asked to do this year’s Strictly, she added: “I was asked to do it. It’s one of my dreams to do it. But I’ve got no chance of doing that I’m afraid. Maybe next year. I will fight, and maybe next year!”

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.