Casualty back filming with ‘powerful’ coronavirus episode

Another of the BBC’s continuing dramas has gone back into production.

Filming has resumed on BBC One’s popular medical drama Casualty with one of its most powerful episodes to date, showing these extraordinary times through the lens of the Emergency Department staff that viewers love and trust.

Clinical Lead Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) finds that her personal leadership qualities are pushed to their very limit when several of her team fall ill with the virus in the line of duty. Can she rally the troops as they watch the news coming in from Italy of mass casualties and overwhelmed hospitals? Can she keep her personal feelings in check when her lover Jacob (Charles Venn) himself falls ill with the virus?

With the support of Charlie (Derek Thompson), himself devastated by the impact of the coronavirus on local care homes, Connie reflects on her leadership in these most challenging of times and together they face their most gut wrenching decision ever.

The pandemic and its aftermath puts pressure on all of the staff, many of them facing significant personal challenges. Paramedic Lev (Uriel Emil) has decided to move out of the family home during the lockdown to protect his vulnerable young son recovering from cancer. Without her husband at home, how does Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) come to terms with Dylan’s (Will Beck) accusation that Lev had an illicit affair? And after 16 successful years of marriage, it can’t possibly be true, can it?

Paramedic Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) has so far managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from Ethan (George Rainsford), the child’s father, and Jan (Di Botcher), her boss. Can she continue to do so during a pandemic?

“We are thrilled to be back in production with BBC’s longest running medical show. The writers, Casualty teams, cast and crew are back on set with stories that reflect the extraordinary times we are living through. We can’t wait for the audience to see them and to be back in the Saturday night schedule.” – Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios

The production team have developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the show is produced in a safe and responsible manner. Social distancing will be adhered to in accordance to current government guidelines.

The BBC Studios production will have a shorter slot duration of forty minutes upon its return.