Pick of the Plots: Monday 7th September

The latest from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Geoff assures Tim he is the innocent party and a weary Tim promises his dad he believes him. Sally confides in Cathy about the CCTV and Cathy tells her any footage will be on Geoff’s laptop. Sally tells Faye she wants to get a book for Yasmeen so she can get the keys. Spying Geoff’s laptop, she puts it in her bag just as Geoff returns. Will he believe her story for being there?

Meanwhile, Dev shows an estate agent round the kebab shop and Cathy and Bernie are shocked to realise they could be out of work. Mary is also concerned by the development but Dev asserts that his family must come first. Later, he’s furious to catch Asha and Corey kissing in the ginnel.

Elsewhere, Shona spends the day with David in the salon causing problems with customers. David bites his tongue. David leaves Shona in Victoria Garden with Lily while he goes to buy ice lollies for the kids but things take a dangerous turn.

Also, Daniel confides in Adam how he’s worried about Nicky. Imran frets to Toyah that his assessment with social services didn’t go as well as he’d hoped.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ian restores the Queen Vic bust – which the police have returned – back to her rightful place. He’s looking forward to a fresh start, but his positivity falters when Sharon is thrown by the bust and eager to know if anything of Denny’s was returned with it. Ian thinks he can keep Dotty sweet by changing his statement (re her arrest at the club he orchestrated), but he can’t resist riling her. This backfires on Ian when, despite their agreement, Dotty storms into the pub and tells Sharon that he was responsible for Dennis’s death.

Meanwhile, Chantelle wants out of her marriage and seeks advice from one of Gray’s rival law firms. Back at home Gray continues with his control over his wife and installs a tracking app to Chantelle’s phone, before taking her credit card. Chantelle later meets with Kheerat to ask if he can lend her money, unaware of his own financial troubles… As the trading standards pay the Panesar’s a visit to check on Kheerat’s affairs, Suki lets slip it was Gray that reported them and suggests that Kheerat gets rid of Chantelle, cutting their ties to the Atkins family for good.

Elsewhere, it’s the day of Ben’s cochlear implant switch on and Callum is determined to be there. At work Callum is tasked with trawling through CCTV footage from a warehouse job but he is stunned when he recognises a figure in the shadows – it’s Ben.

Also, Ruby and Martin are official and trying to ignore Kat’s snarky comments on their relationship. Ruby has more other things on her mind – someone has stolen her identity and is making outlandish purchases. Linda’s now working at the Laundrette while Mick is relentlessly job hunting.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Belle is upset when Paddy confronts her for starting a family feud. Belle is annoyed that Paddy and Marlon are talking about her and Jamie behind their backs.

Meanwhile, Will is paranoid that he has seen Malone hanging about. As Harriet heads off to a religious retreat, Dawn tries to calm Will over it, but he refuses to listen.

Elsewhere, Marlon is determined to make things right and invites Amy to a pizza tasting with him and Matty. Nicola spreads word of the clothes swap she’s organising.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Flashback to the day of Scott and Mitchell’s wedding: Walter refuses to accept that his grandson is marrying a man. When Scott and Walter lock horns, Mitchell starts to get cold feet…

Toby revels in the trouble he’s causing, but it seems like Celeste would rather play happy families, as she helps Mitchell make amends with Scott. Toby is far from pleased when he finds out that she has jeopardised their revenge plan…

Meanwhile, Martine is blissfully unaware that Felix is two-timing her with her niece, Lisa. Grace discovers what he’s up to and warns him that it’s bound to blow up in his face…

Elsewhere, Diane is mortified when Tony, who is being drugged with testosterone by Edward, has another public outburst. She bans him from the wedding, and scheming Edward puts another nail in the coffin.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.